Elon Musk's Wikipedia Alternative 'Grokipedia' Goes Live: Here's How To Use It
The Grokipedia offering from xAI comes on the back of Elon Musk's earlier tirades against Wikipedia, as he alleged the website for harbouring politically motivated information.
The highly anticipated Grokipedia, which is seen as Elon Musk's alternative to Wikipedia, has finally gone and users can now start prompting the artificial intelligence-powered encyclopedia.
Grokipedia went online in the early hours of Tuesday. The website crashed shortly before going live again. This is the first of its kind product, as far as 'AI encyclopedias' are concerned.
How To Use Grokipedia
Grokipedia works slightly differently from a usual AI-chatbot such as ChatGPT, Gemini and or even Grok.
Given the current limitations of the 0.1 model, Grokipedia does not react to any prompts, and users have to simply search the name of the subject they are trying to find information about.
For example, if you want to know about Barcelona. You can simply type 'Barcelona' instead of typing 'Tell me something about Barcelona'. Grokipedia will not be receptive to the latter prompt.
As per the homepage, Grokipedia currently has 885,000 articles, meaning it derives information from this set of articles. However, Grokipedia also operates through a hybrid model, in which it mixes primary sources with community-sourced information using the xAI algorithm.
Grokipedia Website Link
Given that the website has recently launched, it is normal for Google not to showcase the actual homepage upon a search.
Users can access Grokipedia by simply going to Grokipedia.com and prompt away.
How Is It Different From Wikipedia?
The Grokipedia offering from xAI comes on the back of Elon Musk's earlier tirades against Wikipedia, as he alleged the website for harbouring politically motivated information.
Keeping that in mind, Musk claims to do away with any political affiliation in Grokipedia and offer a more fact-based overview.
Interestingly, though, users have noticed certain quirks in Grokipedia, which makes it far from being the 'neutral' AI-driven Wikipedia alternative it claims to be.
One user on Bluesky noted how the Elon Musk entry on Grokipedia mentions how the Tesla and SpaceX founder lost 20 kgs.
Source: Miles Lee on Bluesky
Grokipedia, though, as Elon Musk points out, is still in the early stages of development, with Musk promising 10x better result when version 1.0 comes out.