Elon Musk's Wikipedia Alternative 'Grokipedia' Goes Live: Here's How To Use It

Grokipedia works slightly differently from a usual AI-chatbot such as ChatGPT, Gemini and or even Grok.

Given the current limitations of the 0.1 model, Grokipedia does not react to any prompts, and users have to simply search the name of the subject they are trying to find information about.

For example, if you want to know about Barcelona. You can simply type 'Barcelona' instead of typing 'Tell me something about Barcelona'. Grokipedia will not be receptive to the latter prompt.

As per the homepage, Grokipedia currently has 885,000 articles, meaning it derives information from this set of articles. However, Grokipedia also operates through a hybrid model, in which it mixes primary sources with community-sourced information using the xAI algorithm.