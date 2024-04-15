Elon Musk's Visit Sparks Speculation About Starlink's India Entry

Elon Musk-owned Starlink is closing in securing a licence from the Department of Telecommunications, according to media reports. The move indicated Starlink's potential foray into the Indian market. Musk's scheduled visit to India later this week has sparked the possibility of Starlink's launch in the country, a move that can bring high-speed internet to even the remotest parts of India, transforming the digital landscape.

NDTV Profit dwells into what is Starlink, how it differs from other internet service provider and more.