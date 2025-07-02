Starlink, the satellite internet provider owned by billionaire Elon Musk, officially launched its services in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. With this, Sri Lanka becomes the third country in South Asia and India's neighbours, after Bhutan and Bangladesh, to gain access to the service.In Asia, Starlink is already available in countries such as Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, and Azerbaijan. Starlink operates the world’s largest constellation of satellites, with over 6,750 satellites currently in orbit. It provides high-speed, low-latency internet to millions of users across the globe, as per the company website."Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Sri Lanka!," the company shared on its X profile..Starlink Clears Key IN–SPACe Hurdle, Spectrum Test Next In Line.This comes after SpaceX's Starlink has cleared most of the regulatory and licensing requirements in India, making it closer to launching its satellite internet services in the country. Musk's satellite communication company last month received the licence from the Department of Telecommunications—almost three years after submitting its initial application.Starlink is preparing to launch its services in India within the next two months, according to ANI. SpaceX’s innovative satellite internet project presently has its market in over 100 countries, with residential and roaming plans. The residential plan, in most places, is categorised into two - Residential Lite (for low usage, smaller households) and Residential (for bigger households)..SpaceX President Meets Scindia After Starlink's India Licence Nod