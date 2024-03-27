Elon Musk's Grok AI Chatbot To Be Available For All X Premium Users; Check How To Use, Price And More
Musk's recent move to make Grok AI available for all Premium users is seen as a strategic step in the competitive AI market.
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of xAI, has announced that his company's AI chatbot, Grok, will soon be accessible to all X Premium users. This decision comes amidst a growing rivalry between Musk and his former company, OpenAI, leading to a lawsuit filed by Musk against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman.
Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+) https://t.co/4u9lbLwe23— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024
How to Use Grok AI?
Grok AI, launched by Elon Musk in November last year, offers users an alternative to popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. Modelled after 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' by Douglas Adams, Grok is designed to answer questions with a touch of wit and humour. Users can interact with Grok AI through their X Premium subscription.
Pricing Details
Previously, Grok AI was only available through the X Premium+ subscription, priced at Rs 1,300 per month or Rs 13,600 per year. However, with Musk's latest announcement, users can now access Grok AI with the standard X Premium subscription, which costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 per year. This adjustment in pricing aims to make Grok AI more accessible to a wider range of users within the X platform.
Eligibility for Access
All X Premium users will soon have the opportunity to interact with Grok AI, regardless of their subscription tier. However, Musk has not yet confirmed whether this access will extend to all X users in the future. This move is speculated to be part of Musk's efforts to enhance X's subscriber base, particularly amidst reports of declining usage and challenges with advertisers.
Musk's decision to open source Grok AI under the Apache 2.0 license aligns with his vision of advancing AI development. By making Grok AI more widely available, Musk aims to foster innovation and competition in the AI market. Furthermore, this initiative reflects Musk's ongoing efforts to differentiate xAI from its competitors and establish a strong presence in the AI landscape.