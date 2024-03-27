Elon Musk's Grok AI Chatbot To Be Available For All X Premium Users; Check How To Use, Price And More

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of xAI, has announced that his company's AI chatbot, Grok, will soon be accessible to all X Premium users. This decision comes amidst a growing rivalry between Musk and his former company, OpenAI, leading to a lawsuit filed by Musk against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman.

Musk's recent move to make Grok AI available for all Premium users is seen as a strategic step in the competitive AI market.