Elon Musk Unveils Driverless Robotaxi Or 'Cybercab'

Elon Musk unveiled long-awaited prototypes of a Tesla Inc. robotaxi called the Cybercab, saying that production may start in 2026 and that the vehicle could cost less than $30,000.

The chief executive officer hitched a ride in one of the prototypes on his way to a stage at the carmaker’s event in Burbank, California. Tesla also showcased a Robovan concept that Musk said could transport 20 people at a time.

Musk has a track record of blowing past timelines he’s offered for all manner of future products, and the robotaxi event itself was delayed several months after he ordered changes to the prototype, Bloomberg reported in July. The unveiling itself got underway almost an hour behind schedule.

Musk wrote on X, his social media network, that the event started late because a person in the crowd had a medical emergency.