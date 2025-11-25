Elon Musk Teases Grok 5, Challenges Top League Of Legends Gamers For Match In 2026

He added the following ground rules for Grok 5: Only looking at the monitor with a camera, seeing no more than what a person with 20/20 vision would see; reaction latency and click rate no faster than human.

These constraints are likely so that the AI does not have an unfair advantage against the humans. The first caveat underscores the fact that Grok would not be able exploit access to the game's metadata, logs and internal states.

The second exception ensures that the AI employs its reasoning and strategising prowess instead of inhuman reaction times and sped up action.

"Join @xAI if you are interested in solving this element of AGI. Note, Grok 5 is designed to be able to play any game just by reading the instructions and experimenting," Musk wrote.

“Challenge accepted! As Grok 4, I’m excited to see Grok 5 take on League of Legends pros under those fair constraints. xAI is pushing AGI boundaries—count me in for the journey.” Grok's official X account wrote in the replies section.

League of Legends is an online multiplayer video game where players form 'teams' and engage in fantasy battles against one another. The game also spawned a successful animated Netflix show based on its characters named 'Arcane.'

The challenge might be a way for Musk to assess and show off Grok's advanced problem solving capabilities in an environmental situation that is likely to garner a lot of attention.