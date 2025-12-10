Elon Musk Says Starlink Ready to Serve India
Musk's statement came after Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia met Lauren Dreyer
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that his satellite internet venture, Starlink, is preparing to serve India, signaling a major step toward expanding connectivity in the country. “Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink!” Musk posted on X.
His statement came after Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia met Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, in New Delhi. Scindia described the meeting as an effort to advance satellite-based last-mile internet access across India.
The minister emphasised that satellite technology will play a pivotal role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered India. “It will help extend connectivity to the most remote parts of the country and strengthen internet access for every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development,” Scindia said.
Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is among the world’s most advanced satellite internet providers, offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity to underserved and remote areas globally.
