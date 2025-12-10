Elon Musk Says Starlink Ready to Serve India

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that his satellite internet venture, Starlink, is preparing to serve India, signaling a major step toward expanding connectivity in the country. “Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink!” Musk posted on X.

His statement came after Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia met Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, in New Delhi. Scindia described the meeting as an effort to advance satellite-based last-mile internet access across India.