'Grokipedia' derives its name from Musk's proprietary AI Grok, which was also created by him as an AI for use on social media platform 'X'. It was also made to counter the left-leaning bias he alleged, among other reasons. He had said that Grok was built to "tell the truth, even if its controversial" and said it was not constrained by "political correctness."

Musk had also discussed plans to use Grok to power X's recommendation algorithm. Grok did not function as its creator had intended with it naming Musk, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as the three people "most harmful to America."

Musk had been a vocal supporter of Trump's campaign and had donated millions to it, according to reports. He continued to work closely with the administration to create a 'Department Of Government Efficiency' or DOGE, named after 'Dogecoin' - a meme-based cryptocurrency. He later left the Trump Administration in May 2025.

Musk reacted by tweaking the AI's internal instructions leading to reports that it adopted a "more conservative viewpoint." This also lead to a strange incident where the AI chatbot started calling itself 'mecha Hitler' and making anti-semitic statements across X.

These posts were taken down.

"We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts," Grok said in a later post.