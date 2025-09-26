Elon Musk Accuses ChatGPT Owner OpenAI Of Stealing AI Secrets:  ‘Deeply Troubling Pattern’

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has filed a lawsuit against rival OpenAI in a California federal court, alleging ChatGPT maker stole trade secrets to secure an unfair advantage in the AI race. This marks the latest escalation in Musk’s ongoing legal conflict with his former business partner, Sam Altman.

The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 24, claims that OpenAI has engaged in a “deeply troubling pattern” of hiring former xAI employees to gain access to confidential information about Grok, xAI’s AI chatbot. According to xAI, the company is facing unfair competition as OpenAI allegedly seeks to use trade secrets for technological gain.

“OpenAI is targeting those individuals with knowledge of xAI’s key technologies and business plans, including xAI’s source code and its operational advantages in launching data centres, then inducing those employees to breach their confidentiality and other obligations to xAI through unlawful means,” the lawsuit states, as reported by The Guardian.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters on Sept. 25 that the allegations are unfounded and described the lawsuit as “the latest chapter in Mr Musk’s ongoing harassment” of the company.