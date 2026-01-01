'Easier To Fingerprint Real Media' — Instagram Head Admits Naked Eye Not Enough To Spot AI Slop

Facebook head Adam Mosseri admitted that AI technology has got so advanced that it's no longer feasible to visually identify and flag fake AI-generated content in social media feeds.

"All the major platforms will do good work identifying AI content, but they will get worse at it over time as AI gets better at imitating reality," Mosseri wrote in a post on social media platform Threads. "There is already a growing number of people who believe, as I do, that it will be more practical to fingerprint real media than fake media," he added.

Mosseri stated that users will no longer default to assuming that the video or image being suggested to them by algorithms are authentic. He added that they will develop a sense of assumed scepticism to avoid being fooled by AI slop.

"Over time, we are going to move from assuming what we see is real by default, to starting with scepticism when we see the media, and paying much more attention to who is sharing something and why they might be sharing it," Mosseri said.