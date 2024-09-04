Easebuzz Partners With NPCI, Launches B2B Invoice Management, Payments Platform

Easebuzz, a SaaS payment aggregator platform, has launched its business-to-business invoice management and payments platform in collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. The platform enables interoperability to the ecosystem, simplifying business payments.

NPCI demonstrated interoperability of the platform during an event at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai by processing the cross-platform invoice payment on Easebuzz platform and payment gateway.

Business-to-business transactions vary in complexity due to factors like transaction frequency, digital adoption levels and business turnover. For instance, companies with over 70% digital transactions face challenges in managing data, while smaller businesses struggle with manual processes and limited access to finance.

According to Easebuzz, the B2B platform addresses these issues by offering invoice lifecycle management, flexible payment options and integrated financing solutions. Its rewards, accounting and compliance suites help businesses streamline the payment process and enhance cash-flow management.