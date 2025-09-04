DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg Criticises US Court Ruling In Google Antitrust Case

Nearly a year after holding Google guilty of monopolising internet search and advertising, a U.S. federal judge on Sept. 2 granted the tech giant relief in its long-running antitrust battle with the government. The ruling by district judge Amit Mehta eased the Justice Department's earlier directive to sell Chrome to a third party.

The ruling has irked a few industry insiders who are of the opinion that the measures don't do much to curb Google's dominance or re-establish genuine competition.

Among them is Gabriel Weinberg, CEO of DuckDuckGo, the search engine with a focus on privacy that markets itself as a competitor to Google. Weinberg said the remedies don't touch the essence of Google's monopoly.

"We do not believe the remedies ordered by the court will force the changes necessary to adequately address Google’s illegal behaviour," he said.

"Google will still be allowed to continue to use its monopoly to hold back competitors, including in AI search. As a result, consumers will continue to suffer. We believe Congress should now step in to swiftly make Google do the thing it fears the most: compete on a level playing field."