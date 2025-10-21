Don’t Like Liquid Glass Display? Apple’s New Toggle Fixes That

Apple received mixed reception when it launched iOS 26 last month, an operating system update that radically changed the look of the iOS to an all-glass setting.

While some have enjoyed the new glossy, animation-filled experience of iOS 26, others have complained. As a result, Apple has come up with a new toggle that will allow users to turn off the all-glass look, reports The Verge.

The option is now available on iOS 26.1 beta as well as the latest iPadOS 26.1 and MacOS 26.1 developer betas.

Users can make their iOS 26 less glassy by going to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass, where Apple has added two options: Clear and Tinted.

The 'Clear' option is the default setting that came with the iOS 26 update. But users can now make their OS look more frosted by turning on the 'Tinted' option.

This is a welcome move by Apple, as many iPhone users were not completely on board with iOS 26's radical new look. By using the toggle option, those users can now simply minimise the all-glass look.

However, it must be noted that the toggle is only available for developer beta users right now. The feature will be available to all users once Apple releases a public version of iOS 26.1.

Until then, users can minimise the all-glass look by using a workaround method. They can head to 'Settings' and then head to 'Accessibility'. From there, go to 'Display and Text Size', where you can find the 'Reduce Transparency' option.

While turning the feature on won't completely remove the liquid glass look, it will increase the contrast of certain UI elements and remove some backgrounds from apps to improve contrast.