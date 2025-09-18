Don't Ignore These 3 Potential Risks Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Trend Carries

In its privacy policy, Google mentions the data that’s collected, with user consent of course. This includes name, email address, and critical payment information like credit card numbers and account information. Google also collects and retains the photos that are shared with the app, along with geolocation data based on IP addresses, with personal information kept “for as long as is needed to do what we collected it for.”

With such data sharing comes data theft and other dangers. Here are three potential risks the viral Google Gemini Nano Banana photo trend carries.

1. Risk Of Data Breach

While Google implements “physical, business, and technical security measures” to protect information, the risk of breaches loom large as cybercriminals keep an eye on viral online trends and databases.

In the event of a security breach, if proper protective steps are not taken, users risk data theft of names, email addresses, birthdates, phone numbers, and financial information, which opens them up to a range of fraudulent activities. The fact that pictures are shared with the Nano Banana app means that cybercriminals can reconstruct or misuse them in case of a data breach.

2. Risk Of Personal Information Sharing

Google also mentions that information is shared with third-party service providers “whose privacy practices differ from ours.” If users provide consent for sharing personal information with third parties, “that data is governed by their privacy statements,” as per Google.

This means users need to be extremely careful when providing consent, because while Google makes its privacy policies clear, the policies of third parties cannot be easily deciphered. In the end, users may not know how their data is being used (or misused).

3. Risk Of Phishing

A viral trend like this can also lure people into phishing traps. All it takes for cybercriminals is to create a post using fancy Nano Banana pictures and tempt excited users into clicking on a fake link to create their own version.

Clicking on a phishing link may result in malware infections such as viruses, spyware, or ransomware, along with identity theft, financial losses, and unauthorised account access. Cybercriminals can obtain sensitive personal details, exploit your device to dispatch additional scams, or even hold your data for ransom.