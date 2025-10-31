Don’t Expect AI To Invent the Next ‘Grand Theft Auto’, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick

The impact of AI on developing and producing video games is “still limited,” according to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two Interactive is renowned for publishing games such as “Grand Theft Auto,” “NBA 2K,” “Red Dead” and “Borderlands”.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Zelnick highlighted two key reasons why there is limited potential for using AI in game development.

The first factor, which is fuelling growing tension between AI firms and sectors like Hollywood, the music industry, and other creative fields, revolves around intellectual property.

“We have to protect our intellectual property, but more than that, we have to be mindful of others,” he told CNBC. “If you create intellectual property with AI, it’s not protectable.”

Zelnick noted that for game publishers such as Take-Two, using AI responsibly means ensuring the generated material complies with copyright regulations while also safeguarding people’s rights. “There are constraints,” he said.

However, the greater challenge in expanding AI’s role in game development lies in a core principle that underpins the company’s continued success.