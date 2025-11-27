'Don't Create Tech That Makes People Lose Jobs': AR Rahman's Advice To Sam Altman On AI

Musician AR Rahman stated that the first thing he requested while meeting AI technology pioneers such as OpenAI's Sam Altman was to ask them to build technology that combats generational hardships rather than replace people.

Rahman spoke about his experiences with OpenAI's chief executive officer Sam Altman and Perplexity's CEO Arvind Srinivas on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast.

He said that the first request he made to them when he met them was to ask them not to build technology that replaces people, but uplifts them and breaks down generational hardships.

"My first comment to anyone working in AI is this: don’t create technology that makes people lose jobs. Instead, empower them to break generational curses like poverty, misinformation, and the lack of tools needed to create and tell their stories," Rahman said.

"If someone has just learned a skill and AI replaces it instantly, that person will be left helpless," he added.