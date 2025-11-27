'Don't Create Tech That Makes People Lose Jobs': AR Rahman's Advice To Sam Altman On AI
"If someone has just learned a skill and AI replaces it instantly, that person will be left helpless," AR Rahman said.
Musician AR Rahman stated that the first thing he requested while meeting AI technology pioneers such as OpenAI's Sam Altman was to ask them to build technology that combats generational hardships rather than replace people.
Rahman spoke about his experiences with OpenAI's chief executive officer Sam Altman and Perplexity's CEO Arvind Srinivas on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast.
He said that the first request he made to them when he met them was to ask them not to build technology that replaces people, but uplifts them and breaks down generational hardships.
"My first comment to anyone working in AI is this: don’t create technology that makes people lose jobs. Instead, empower them to break generational curses like poverty, misinformation, and the lack of tools needed to create and tell their stories," Rahman said.
"If someone has just learned a skill and AI replaces it instantly, that person will be left helpless," he added.
Rahman concurred with Kamath over the idea that human creativity has gotten more valuable with advancements in technology. A substantial amount of their discussion was about AI, which is a hot button topic that Kamath often brings up with guests on his show in innovative fields.
The world renowned music composer met Sam Altman to discuss his AI project 'Secret Mountain', according to an Instagram post from Rahman in July 2025.
He described it as a "virtual global band" intended to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools."
Rahman also spent time with Perplexity's Arvind Srinivas during the meeting where they had a look at live demonstrations of the comet browser, along with previews for the former's 'Secret Mountain' project.
The Academy Award winner described the project as using "the best of AI and the best of humans."
He also discussed the changes in India's live entertainment scene, industries that are courting the most interest from investors and how innovation in technology is shaping creators and entrepreneurs.