Docusign Expands India Operations, Opens New Office In Bengaluru

Docusign Inc., a US-based software and agreement management company, has opened its new office in Bengaluru, marking an expansion of its operations in India. The Docusign India office will serve as a technology centre for the company's global operations, helping improve the agreement management process.

The office will focus on creating global impact in areas such as data platform, partner integrations, artificial intelligence or machine learning and cloud engineering, the company said.

“Our new Docusign India office represents a major step forward in building a world-class team of tech talent that will be responsible for powering our Intelligent Agreement Management platform,” said Sagnik Nandy, chief technology officer at Docusign.

The company aims to help organisations break free from outdated systems and poorly managed agreements, which can lead to lost economic value. Since entering the Indian market last year, the expansion reflects an inflection point for Docusign, with the introduction of a new software-as-a-service category and its IAM platform.

The IAM platform helps leverage business-critical data trapped inside documents, which were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money and opportunity. Using the platform, companies can create and manage agreements with solutions created by the company specialising in e-signature and contract lifecycle management.

“At Docusign India, our teams will have an opportunity to tackle new challenges and build solutions that will create meaningful impact for organisations around the world,” said Apurva Dalal, vice president, technology and India site lead, Docusign.

