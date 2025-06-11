Do Not Unsubscribe From Emails — You May Get Hacked

Picture this: Your email inbox has hordes of promotions, unsolicited pitches, financial advice, and more, and all you want to do is clear the mess up for good, instead of spending time deleting.

You reach for the seemingly safe “unsubscribe” button. But before your next blink, you’ve inadvertently opened yourself to a malicious website and, worse, a potential hacker trying to install malware or attempting phishing attacks.

The question arises: Why would you trust an “unsubscribe” link if you don’t trust the sender?