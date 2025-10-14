Business NewsTechnologyDiwali Offers On Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Prices On Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, BigBasket, Others Compared
ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali Offers On Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Prices On Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, BigBasket, Others Compared

If you’re looking to upgrade, the iPhone 16 Pro is a great choice, despite being a generation old.

14 Oct 2025, 11:37 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apple iPhone 16 Pro prices and discounts compared across platforms like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more. (Source: Apple)</p></div>
Apple iPhone 16 Pro prices and discounts compared across platforms like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more. (Source: Apple)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Diwali is just around the corner, and most online platforms are giving discounts and offers on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. The one-generation-old iPhone 16 Pro remains one of the stellar offerings from Apple, packing a pro-grade chipset and camera set, along with powerful features. If you’re looking to upgrade, the iPhone 16 Pro is a great choice. 

But how much will it cost and what are the festive offers. Let’s compare iPhone 16 Pro prices across platforms like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Comparison

Below are the festive prices for the iPhone 16 Pro on different platforms:

Flipkart

iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Flipkart is Rs 1,04,999 for the 256GB model, down from Rs 1,19,900. Exchange offers up to Rs 61,900 are available, along with Rs 4,000 off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and other bank offers.

BigBasket

iPhone 16 Pro’s price on BigBasket is Rs 1,09,490 for 256GB.

Croma

iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Croma is Rs 113,490 for 256GB.

Vijay Sales

iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Vijay Sales is Rs 1,14,900 for 256GB.

Reliance Digital

iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Reliance Digital is Rs 1,19,900 for 256GB.

ALSO READ

Apple iPhone Fold Price May Be Lower Than Expected — Here’s Why
Opinion
Apple iPhone Fold Price May Be Lower Than Expected — Here’s Why
Read More

Why Apple iPhone 16 Pro Is A Good Buy This Festive Season

The iPhone 16 Pro is an exceptional smartphone recognised for its cutting-edge technology. Powering the iPhone 16 Pro is the A18 Pro chipset, which features a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. This advanced chipset elevates both the performance and efficiency of the device.

The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch OLED display and incorporates ProMotion technology, allowing for a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Packing a premium camera setup and Camera Control, the iPhone 16 Pro has a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Additionally, it includes a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone also boasts a titanium frame, which improves its strength and longevity.

ALSO READ

AI Isn’t Apple’s Strength, OpenAI 'First Real Competitor' To iPhone Maker, Says John Sculley
Opinion
AI Isn’t Apple’s Strength, OpenAI 'First Real Competitor' To iPhone Maker, Says John Sculley
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT