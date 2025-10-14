Diwali Offers On Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Prices On Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, BigBasket, Others Compared
If you’re looking to upgrade, the iPhone 16 Pro is a great choice, despite being a generation old.
Diwali is just around the corner, and most online platforms are giving discounts and offers on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. The one-generation-old iPhone 16 Pro remains one of the stellar offerings from Apple, packing a pro-grade chipset and camera set, along with powerful features. If you’re looking to upgrade, the iPhone 16 Pro is a great choice.
But how much will it cost and what are the festive offers. Let’s compare iPhone 16 Pro prices across platforms like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Comparison
Below are the festive prices for the iPhone 16 Pro on different platforms:
Flipkart
iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Flipkart is Rs 1,04,999 for the 256GB model, down from Rs 1,19,900. Exchange offers up to Rs 61,900 are available, along with Rs 4,000 off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and other bank offers.
BigBasket
iPhone 16 Pro’s price on BigBasket is Rs 1,09,490 for 256GB.
Croma
iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Croma is Rs 113,490 for 256GB.
Vijay Sales
iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Vijay Sales is Rs 1,14,900 for 256GB.
Reliance Digital
iPhone 16 Pro’s price on Reliance Digital is Rs 1,19,900 for 256GB.
Why Apple iPhone 16 Pro Is A Good Buy This Festive Season
The iPhone 16 Pro is an exceptional smartphone recognised for its cutting-edge technology. Powering the iPhone 16 Pro is the A18 Pro chipset, which features a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. This advanced chipset elevates both the performance and efficiency of the device.
The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch OLED display and incorporates ProMotion technology, allowing for a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Packing a premium camera setup and Camera Control, the iPhone 16 Pro has a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Additionally, it includes a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone also boasts a titanium frame, which improves its strength and longevity.