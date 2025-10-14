Diwali Offers On Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Prices On Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, BigBasket, Others Compared

Diwali is just around the corner, and most online platforms are giving discounts and offers on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. The one-generation-old iPhone 16 Pro remains one of the stellar offerings from Apple, packing a pro-grade chipset and camera set, along with powerful features. If you’re looking to upgrade, the iPhone 16 Pro is a great choice.

But how much will it cost and what are the festive offers. Let’s compare iPhone 16 Pro prices across platforms like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more.