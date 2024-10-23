Digital Personal Data Protection Act: Only 16% Consumers, 9% Organisations Understand It

There is a glaring lack of understanding about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in India. Only 16% consumers in the country understand the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and only 9% Indian organisations have a comprehensive understanding of the Act, a recent survey by PwC India shows.

The survey revealed that only 16% of consumers are aware of the DPDP Act across diverse geographies, age groups, occupational backgrounds and urban-rural divides. Also, 56% of consumers are not aware of their rights related to personal data, and 69% are not aware of their rights to take back their consent.

Whenever a minor's personal data is involved, 72% of respondents are not aware that handling a minor’s personal data requires a parent/guardian consent.

A significant awareness gap exists also among organisations. Only 40% of organisations surveyed claim to understand the act; among these, only 9% have a deep understanding. Despite this gap, many organisations do not plan to invest in creating consumer rights awareness.

Nearly half of companies surveyed are yet to start implementation of the DPDP Act. Only 42% said they understand/appreciate that compliance with the act is an opportunity to build and enhance consumer trust.

This is the need of the hour considering that 32% of consumers do not think organisations take consent-related clauses with seriousness. Over 69% of consumers feel that their data may not be safe with companies.