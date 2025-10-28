Did Elon Musk's Grokipedia Copy Wikipedia? Here's The Truth

Elon Musk’s new AI-powered encyclopedia, Groki­pedia, has come under scrutiny after users discovered that several of its pages appear to be copied directly from Wikipedia, the very platform it was built to challenge.

Developed by Musk’s company xAI, Grokipedia went live on Monday as an early prototype, version 0.1, and is being billed as an AI-driven alternative to Wikipedia.

Despite Musk’s repeated claims that Grokipedia would be a “massive improvement” over Wikipedia, many of its pages appear to rely heavily on it. For instance, at the bottom of the MacBook Air entry a message reads, "The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License."

The same text appears on pages about the Lincoln Mark VIII car and the PlayStation 5, which are nearly identical, word-for-word and line-for-line, to their Wikipedia versions.

"Even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist," said Lauren Dickinson, spokesperson for the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia.