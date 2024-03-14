Devin, World's First AI Software Engineer Is Here; Check What It Can Do

NDTV ProfitTechnologyDevin, World's First AI Software Engineer Is Here; Check What It Can Do
Cognition said Devin could plan and execute complex engineering tasks requiring thousands of decisions.

14 Mar 2024, 03:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

Applied AI lab Cognition has introduced what it calls the world's first AI software engineer named Devin.

The company said Devin is a skilled teammate who works alongside engineers and saves their time by working independently to complete tasks.

With Devin to help, the company said human engineers can concentrate on interesting problems that need human intervention. Engineering teams can achieve more ambitious goals with assistance from this AI engineer.

The New York-based company took to X to share the news. "Today ,we're excited to introduce Devin, the first AI software engineer."

The post read, "Devin is the new state-of-the-art on the SWE-Bench coding benchmark, has successfully passed practical engineering interviews from leading AI companies, and has even completed real jobs on Upwork."

"When evaluated on the SWE-Bench benchmark, which asks an AI to resolve GitHub issues found in real-world open-source projects, Devin correctly resolves 13.86% of the issues unassisted, far exceeding the previous state-of-the-art model performance of 1.96% unassisted and 4.80% assisted," the post read. 

Cognition said Devin could plan and execute complex engineering tasks requiring thousands of decisions. "Devin can recall relevant context at every step, learn over time, and fix mistakes."

"We've also equipped Devin with common developer tools including the shell, code editor, and browser within a sandboxed compute environment—everything a human would need to do their work," the company said.

They added that Devin could actively collaborate with users to report real-time progress, accept feedback, and blend design choices as required. The company shared an update on how Devin can learn to use unfamiliar technologies. Here are other things that Devin can do:

  • Build and deploy apps end to end

  • Autonomously find and fix bugs in codebases

  • Train and fine-tune its own AI models

  • Address bugs and feature requests in open-source repositories

  • Contribute to mature production repositories

The company's post on Platform X has garnered 26.1 million views worldwide and received a mixed response from people.

Here's the range of reactions from Netizens:

