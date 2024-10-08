Detecting Deepfakes: Here’s How Users Can Analyse Fake Content

In a world where trust is vital, deepfakes can spread lies. Imagine seeing a video of a politician saying something outrageous. Many people might believe it, which could lead to chaos or fear. Misinformation spreads like wildfire, and deepfakes can add fuel to this fire.

Deepfakes are affecting individuals and organisations alike. A widespread deepfake video scam is leveraging famous Indian personalities, including Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Neeraj Chopra, along with international figures, to promote fraudulent mobile gaming applications, according to cybersecurity firm CloudSEK.

When it comes to businesses, over half of C-suite and other executives (51%) expect an increase in the number and size of deepfake financial fraud over the next 12 months, according to a recent survey by Deloitte.