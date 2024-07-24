Design Innovations: Adobe Introduces New Tools In Illustrator, Photoshop

Adobe has announced innovations in its professional design apps Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop to accelerate creative workflows and give creators more control. The new release of Illustrator allows designers and illustrators to quickly create brand graphics, logos and icons, product packaging, marketing deliverables, and pattern creation. The latest release of Photoshop enables creative professionals to iterate design concepts and create assets more efficiently.

Illustrator is introducing new tools, including Generative Shape Fill, which is supported by the latest Firefly Vector Model. Additional innovations in Illustrator include the Dimension Tool, Contextual Taskbar, Retype, enhanced selection tools, Text to Pattern and Style Reference to help speed up tedious tasks.

Photoshop is introducing features to accelerate core creative workflows and streamline repetitive tasks with the Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool and enhancements to the Type Tool and Contextual Taskbar. Photoshop is also introducing new ways to ideate and create with Generate Image, supported by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model.

“Adobe’s new innovations in Illustrator and Photoshop are built directly into designers’ existing workflows, offering new ways to create and helping them to work faster and focus on what they do best—drawing, designing and bringing their creative visions to life,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe.

Generative AI features in Photoshop and Illustrator include: