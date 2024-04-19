Deloitte, Yotta Collaborate To Accelerate Enterprise Generative AI Applications

Deloitte India has announced a collaboration with Yotta Data Services to provide organisations access to Nvidia GPU computing infrastructure and accelerate the development of new artificial intelligence applications.

The alliance combines Deloitte’s AI experience and talent with Yotta’s GPU cloud platform, aimed at helping organisations quickly build new AI applications that unlock value from generative AI.

The companies said in a press release that the collaboration will help businesses and governments in India access AI services, infrastructure and multi-disciplinary AI talent to uncover new opportunities, accelerate innovation, enhance productivity and reduce costs.

“As GenAI gains momentum, it opens doors for businesses to reinvent how work is done and unlock fresh avenues of creativity. Our relationship with Yotta will help our clients and people harness the power of this disruptive new technology and accelerate business innovation,” said Nitin Mittal, Deloitte’s global generative AI leader.

Organisations will get scalable access to GPUs for training and inferencing. Software and hardware optimised for AI workloads will help deliver low latency and better throughput, the companies said.

“Our scalable GPU cloud platform and AI services, combined with Deloitte’s extensive industry expertise and service offerings, will energise Indian businesses, government agencies, startups, GCCs and researchers with unparalleled high-performance computing as a service and AI as a service,” said Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Yotta Data Services.