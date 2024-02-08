Deloitte, SAP India Collaborate To Unlock Enterprise Innovation Through PaaS

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and SAP India have agreed to enable enterprises to digitally transform their business processes through Deloitte’s solutions and maximise the impact with SAP’s BTP platform.

SAP BTP is a platform-as-a-service offering that brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, low-code, no-code and pro-code app development, automation and integration into a unified environment.

Deloitte said that it is expanding its SAP BTP practice to deliver automation and generative AI solutions for enterprises. The collaboration aims to deliver faster time to market and easier access to cloud-based technologies like generative AI, business AI, machine learning and automation.

The collaboration is also intended to help enterprises extend and integrate new applications and systems on SAP BTP. By adopting a “clean core” strategy, enterprises can shift from complicated customisations on the enterprise resource planning core system to a modular, fit-to-purpose application approach on SAP BTP. This keeps the ERP core system clean, unlocking more flexible capabilities for faster innovation and business transformations, Deloitte said.

Anand Rajagopalan, partner, Deloitte India, said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to provide solutions that not only drive innovation but also contribute to the broader goals of sustainability and responsible business practices."

As businesses become increasingly complex, there is a need for rapid deployment of innovative solutions. Deloitte said that its industry solutions and assets, including the collaborative offerings, leverage the latest technologies to help accelerate digital transformation journeys for enterprises by addressing critical whitespaces in industry processes, sustainability and technical migration.

“This collaboration signifies a shared dedication to co-creating value and delivering transformative outcomes for our customers and the broader ecosystem. We look forward to fueling the next wave of tech-led innovations together,” said Nitish Agrawal, chief partner officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent.