Deloitte India Launches DPI Playbook For Nations To Unleash Their Digital Potential

With the objective of helping countries build a resilient digital ecosystem and accelerate digital transformation while fostering inclusive and sustainable economic development, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has introduced the Digital Public Infrastructure Playbook for Nations. The playbook is designed to help nations understand, implement and harness the potential of DPIs according to their local digital preparedness.

The DPI playbook comes at a time when the world, and India in particular, is on the verge of a technological revolution. The pace at which technology is advancing across nations is causing a radical change in the way governments, businesses, people and societies function, interact and evolve.

According to Deloitte, the playbook attempts to address funding and outreach tactics, stressing the need of obtaining funds and involving the appropriate group of stakeholders and change managers. The playbook serves as a call to action for policymakers and various stakeholders who have been trying to chart a DPI roadmap for nations looking for cost-effective and sustainable digital transformation strategies.

N.S.N. Murty, partner and leader, government and public services at Deloitte India, said, “This is India’s techade. We are proud that India is leading the DPI story by demonstrating use cases built around Aadhaar and UPI. The playbook’s multifaceted approach is designed to empower countries with tools and knowledge required to navigate the complex terrain of digital transformation.”

The playbook emphasises key design principles and a building-block approach for DPI. By focusing on resource reuse and adopting a sustainable transformation strategy, countries can maximise the impact of their DPI initiatives. The playbook outlines step-by-step guidance, combining existing resources with new developments.

According to the playbook, a well-structured DPI comprises the following features:

Interoperability: A standardised framework and common infrastructure that allows different sectors, such as healthcare, transportation, education and finance, to connect and exchange information.

Efficient And Cost-Effective: Avoid duplicative efforts and redundant infrastructure development. DPI promotes resource optimisation by leveraging a common digital infrastructure for multiple sectors.

Flexible And Adaptive: Allows for the integration of new services, applications and technologies without significant reconfiguration or rebuilding of the underlying infrastructure keeping pace with evolving requirements and advancements.

Effective And Proactive Governance: The framework outlines, regulations and standards that entities operating within the digital ecosystem must adhere to.

Cross-Sector Collaboration: Promotes collaboration and information sharing among different sectors. It facilitates the exchange of best practices, knowledge and insights, enabling cross-sectoral innovation and problem-solving.

Citizen-Centric DPI: Adapts to local needs, ensuring intuitive and inclusive digital services for efficient local service delivery ecosystems.

Scalable: A foundation that can accommodate the growing demands of different sectors and scale up to support increasing volumes of data, transactions and users.

“The time is ripe for the government, industry and academia to unite in a shared commitment to establish this critical infrastructure layer. It is through this collaborative effort that we can unlock the full potential of emerging technologies, such as AI, blockchain and the internet of things, paving the way for enhanced citizen services, streamlined administrative processes, and a resilient and agile economy,” said Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty.