Defence Startups Need To Look Past iDEX To Sustain Their Businesses

The Indian government's renewed push to indigenise procurement of equipment for the armed forces has resulted in a boom in defence startups in the country.

That's primarily thanks to iDEX—Innovations for Defence Excellence—a scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Since 2021, when the scheme received budgetary allocation, 350 agreements have been signed between iDEX and startups, as of June 2024. The partnerships have resulted in the procurement of 35 items with a collective order size of at least Rs 2,000 crore, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

That means only about 10% of iDEX-startup agreements have resulted in material contracts. If defence startups were to survive, they needed to figure out how to commercialise their products for a wider audience or risk going belly up.

In fact, when iDEX began to roll out nearly three years ago, confidence in the ability of startups to solve defence problems was low.