Deep-Tech Startup Nexstem Raises $3.5 Million To Accelerate Development In Neurotech

Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup Nexstem has raised $3.5 million in its latest funding round. The funding round attracted investors like InfoEdge, Zupee, Smile Group and Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's Gruhas.

Nexstem said the investment will help scale its latest product ecosystem and expand its IP portfolio in the neurotech sector. The funds will also support global expansion, particularly into American and European markets.

Nexstem's product suite for brain computer interface—Instinct—leverages artificial intelligence-powered onboard compute module that supports analysis of bio-signals from the human body. By removing the cost barriers traditionally associated with BCI technology, Nexstem is helping improve access to technologies such as electroencephalography.

BCI technology enables direct communication between the human brain and external devices, a field once confined to science fiction but now rapidly advancing towards real-world applications. From restoring lost motor functions to augmenting cognitive capabilities, BCI has the potential to improve human-machine interactions.