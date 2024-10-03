DE-CIX India Expands Interconnection Services With Points Of Presence In Hyderabad, Bengaluru

DE-CIX India, a data centre-neutral interconnection platform operator, has established two new points of presence in the country. In collaboration with Web Werks India Pvt., the company has launched its second PoP in Hyderabad and introduced a sixth PoP in Bengaluru.

Adding a second PoP in Hyderabad builds upon DE-CIX India’s existing presence at STT Madhapur. The new PoP at Web Werks’ facility will provide internet service providers, content delivery networks, cloud service providers and enterprises access to DE-CIX India’s interconnection services. These include peering, DirectCLOUD and Microsoft Azure Peering Service.

"This PoP will enable networks and businesses in Hyderabad to tap into DE-CIX India's interconnection platform and ecosystem to improve network performance, reduce latency and exchange traffic locally and internationally," said Sudhir Kunder, chief business officer of DE-CIX India.

DE-CIX India has also expanded to Bengaluru with its sixth PoP, at the NTT DC3 Data Centre. The new PoP is set to provide scalable interconnection services for ISPs, cloud providers and enterprises.

“India is witnessing unprecedented growth in digital consumption, and Bangalore is at the forefront of this transformation,” said Kunder. “By establishing a PoP at NTT DC3, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing robust and scalable interconnection services that cater to the needs of businesses in this vibrant market.”

The expansion is part of DE-CIX India’s aim of enhancing connectivity and supporting the digital transformation of India’s technology ecosystems.