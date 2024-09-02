Data Infrastructure Trust Appoints Munish Seth As Group Managing Director

Data Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, has appointed Munish Seth as group managing director of its investment manager, Data Link Investment Manager Pvt.

Seth will lead the development and execution of the company’s long-term growth strategy to meet India’s evolving infrastructure and connectivity needs, across DIT and its subsidiaries, Summit Digitel, Crest Digitel and any subsequent acquisition.

Munish has over 34 years of experience in the telecommunications space. Prior to this role, he served as the country director at Google, where he led the platforms and devices ecosystem business. He was the executive sponsor representing Google with telecom operators in India. He has also held leadership positions at Meta and Alcatel Lucent.

“With the government’s vision of a Digital India, the telecom sector offers exciting opportunities and holds untapped potential. Building on DIT’s strong foundation, I look forward to contributing to the platform’s and our clients’ success while creating long-term value for our unitholders,” Seth said.