Data Breach Alert: Hackers Target Oracle E-Business Suite For Extortion, Warns Google

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has issued a warning after hackers reportedly targeted Oracle business applications to steal sensitive data and send extortion emails to executives at multiple companies, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Google said a group claiming affiliation with the ransomware gang Cl0p alleged that it had stolen data from Oracle E-Business Suite. The company described the email campaign as high volume but declined to provide further specifics. According to Reuters, Google added that it “does not currently have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of these claims.”

Oracle’s E-Business Suite powers critical operations, including financial management, supply chain functions and customer relationship management, Bloomberg reported. In one case, the attackers demanded a ransom of up to $50 million, according to cybersecurity firm Halcyon, cited by Bloomberg.

“We have seen Cl0p demand huge seven- and eight-figure ransoms in the last few days,” Bloomberg quoted Cynthia Kaiser, vice president at Halcyon’s ransomware research centre, as saying.