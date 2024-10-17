Dassault Systèmes Helps Axldrone Cut Drone Manufacturing Costs
It has reduced the cost of physical prototyping and testing, as well as the amount of rework and scrap produced.
Dassault Systèmes has announced that axldrone, an India-based company manufacturing micro to medium-sized drones, has adopted its 3DExperience platform on the cloud to enhance their design and simulation capabilities for various applications. These include agriculture, cinematography, surveillance, law enforcement, military and relief operations.
Axldrone was facing the challenge to quickly and cost-effectively develop, manufacture and market unmanned drones equipped with logistics tracking technology and a drone management platform.
By integrating the 3DExperience platform, axldrone has formalised its data management and product development processes, resulting in fewer design errors and improved product quality, Dassault Systèmes said in a media release. The platform includes a portfolio of applications, which enabled axldrone to shorten design cycles by 30% and reduce time to market by 20%.
The platform has helped axldrone cut development costs by 25% to 30% and manufacturing costs by 50%, the media release said. It has reduced the cost of physical prototyping and testing, as well as the amount of rework and scrap produced.
"This cloud-based solution for collaborative, connected product lifecycle management connects our organisation’s most vital resources—people, software, and data—in a unified, secure place to collaborate on designs while more easily keeping projects and people on track," said Iyvin Lukose, chief technology officer of axldrone.
"The 3DExperience platform on the cloud equips axldrone with advanced applications and a collaborative environment, enabling them to cost-effectively and efficiently develop drones," said Deepak NG, managing director, India, Dassault Systèmes.