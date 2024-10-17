Dassault Systèmes Helps Axldrone Cut Drone Manufacturing Costs

Dassault Systèmes has announced that axldrone, an India-based company manufacturing micro to medium-sized drones, has adopted its 3DExperience platform on the cloud to enhance their design and simulation capabilities for various applications. These include agriculture, cinematography, surveillance, law enforcement, military and relief operations.

Axldrone was facing the challenge to quickly and cost-effectively develop, manufacture and market unmanned drones equipped with logistics tracking technology and a drone management platform.

By integrating the 3DExperience platform, axldrone has formalised its data management and product development processes, resulting in fewer design errors and improved product quality, Dassault Systèmes said in a media release. The platform includes a portfolio of applications, which enabled axldrone to shorten design cycles by 30% and reduce time to market by 20%.