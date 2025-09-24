Dark Patterns Such As Hidden Fees, Drip Pricing Used By Bulk Of Online Platforms: LocalCircles

After multiple escalations, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution met with major online platforms to drive action against "dark patterns", an online unfair trade practice. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had notified 13 types of dark patterns as unfair trade practices and most online platforms in India continue to deploy them, according to a new report from community platform LocalCircles.

Dark patterns involve deceptive practices that manipulate users into making decisions they might not otherwise make. These patterns can lead to higher prices, hidden fees, subscription traps, and a generally frustrating experience. The CCPA defined the 13 dark patterns that will classify as unfair trade practices.