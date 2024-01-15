CyberPeace Partners With RRU, SASTRA To Enhance National, Global Cybersecurity

With the aim of strengthening national and global cybersecurity infrastructure, Indian nonprofit CyberPeace has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Rashtriya Raksha University, an Indian central university located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Security and Scientific Technology Research Association.

The partnership aims to harness the combined expertise and resources of the institutions to bolster cybersecurity. The key areas of the collaboration include joint research projects, curriculum development, faculty and student exchange programmes, internships, and training modules in cybersecurity and cyber defence, which can contribute to knowledge sharing and enhance national security.

As part of the collaboration, the RRU-CyberPeace Centre of Excellence will be established at Rashtriya Raksha University. The centre will serve as a hub for research and development in cybersecurity, focusing on critical and emerging technologies.

“By working together, we are fostering a cross-border culture of cyber resilience and peace in addition to bolstering cyber defences. This historic partnership demonstrates our shared dedication to protecting cyberspace and promoting a peaceful global cyber ecosystem," said Vineet Kumar, global president and founder of CyberPeace.

The partnership will aim to build capacity through training programmes in cyber operations, digital forensics, cyber law and cyber diplomacy, moving beyond traditional cybersecurity frameworks. It will leverage advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain and quantum computing to address cybersecurity challenges.

“This partnership seeks to raise the bar for cybersecurity excellence, by combining knowledge and resources. This collaboration with CyberPeace highlights a calculated strategy that prioritises leadership, innovation and education in order to successfully address changing cybersecurity issues," said Colonel Nidhish Bhatnagar, chief mentor at RRU.

Together, CyberPeace and RRU will develop cyber threat intelligence capabilities, help identify, analyse and mitigate potential cyber threats, and enhance national and global cyber resilience, the institutions said.