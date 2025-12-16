Cybercriminals Using ChatGPT, Grok And Google To Spread Malware — Here's What You Need To Know

Cybercriminals are creating fake troubleshooting guides to mislead macOS users into downloading malicious software on their systems, according to reports by Kaspersky and Huntress.

Hackers have begun using paid Google ads to simulate tech support conversations through ChatGPT and Grok, luring macOS users into installing malware designed to harvest their data.

It represents an evolution of the ClickFix attack, long known for tricking victims via fake CAPTCHA or error messages. This time, the malicious directions are hidden within seemingly helpful guides on popular AI platforms.

Kaspersky has uncovered a campaign targeting macOS users to install the Atlas browser. Searching for “chatgpt atlas” often brings up a sponsored link on ChatGPT.com titled “ChatGPT™ Atlas for macOS – Download ChatGPT Atlas for Mac.”

Clicking the link takes users to the legitimate ChatGPT website, where they are presented with step-by-step instructions that claim to show how to install Atlas.