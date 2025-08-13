Cyberattacks On Semiconductor Sector Surge Six-Fold, AI-Generated ‘Implants’ Can Wreak Havoc: Report

There is a rapidly escalating cyber threat landscape targeting the semiconductor sector — the digital backbone of modern industries. According to a recent report by cybersecurity company CloudSEK, nation-state-backed groups, ransomware operators, and hacktivists are waging a silent but highly coordinated cyber war against the semiconductor industry.

Cyberattacks on the sector have risen six-fold since 2022, driven by espionage, supply-chain compromises, and state-sponsored campaigns. The total ransomware-related losses since 2018 amount to $1.05 billion, including ransom payments, downtime, and recovery costs, as per the report.

Over 60% of Industrial control systems (ICS) breaches begin with information technology (phishing, VPN exploits, vulnerabilities, exposed interfaces, default or leaked/compromised credentials, etc.) before moving to operational technology.

Dangerously, AI can be harnessed to design and embed hardware Trojans at the pre-design stage of a chip. Even a simple AI-generated implant can evade detection and, once manufactured, lie dormant for years until triggered — leaking sensitive data, falsifying outputs, or halting operations.