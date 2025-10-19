Crypto Miners Riding The AI Wave Are Leaving Bitcoin Behind

Shares of the large-scale computing outfits that make Bitcoin work are once again outperforming the original cryptocurrency, as more pivot to hybrid models built around artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Long-ago dubbed miners because of the perceived similarities to the mining of traditional commodities such as gold when creating Bitcoin, the companies have often been at the mercy of the volatile price swings experienced by the token. Two years ago, the sector benefited at the initial start of the AI boom, only to see its share prices tumble the following year as mining profitability declined and competition increased.

Even with the crypto market carnage over the past week, Bitcoin is still up about 14% in 2025, and within striking distance of the all-time high of almost $126,000 reached at the start of the month. Investors have stampeded into the token since the second Trump administration embraced a pro-crypto agenda.

Yet, the biggest winners of this year’s crypto comeback aren’t Bitcoin holders but the miners themselves. A fund tracking listed mining firms has soared more than 150% year-to-date. Unlike during past cycles, when the miners would rally while Bitcoin was gaining, the companies are now being viewed for what they are becoming: tech infrastructure firms.