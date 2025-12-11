CP Plus, Qualcomm Collaborate For AI-Enabled Video Intelligence In India

CP Plus and Qualcomm Technologies announced on Thursday a first-of-its-kind collaboration to introduce a new generation of AI-enabled, insight-driven video security solutions tailored for India's rapidly evolving industrial and public safety landscape.

This collaboration brings together CP Plus' robust product ecosystem and distribution network with the advanced on-device AI and edge-processing capabilities of Qualcomm Dragonwing processors, along with the Qualcomm Insight Platform to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, real-time and actionable video analytics.

This scalable, actionable and one-stop-solution, enabled through edge cases in the video management system, addresses safety-focused use cases across enterprises, industry, home, institutional and public infrastructure, and sets new benchmarks for video security industries worldwide.

Qualcomm Insight Platform brings a fundamental shift from traditional video security to intelligent, insight-driven video management. By combining advanced edge AI solutions with CP Plus' extensive camera ecosystem, the platform delivers cloud/air-gapped on-site video intelligence that reduces latency, minimizes server dependency and unlocks real-time alerts and notifications with immediately actionable insights.

With an LLM-based Gen AI Assistant built natively into the platform, Insight provides an intuitive natural language-based approach to users to query, understand, and interact with time-sensitive and complex events. The integrated solution enhances security visibility and efficiency across environments from workforce and logistics management to access, perimeter and facility safety. Engineered for India’s dynamic, high-volume environment, the technology supports speed, responsiveness, and resilience, enabling more reliable insights where they matter most.

From identifying blocked pathways in public spaces to monitoring personal protective equipment compliance in industrial sites, estimating crowd density at large venues and enabling quicker response during high-risk situations. The technology empowers organizations through advanced detection capabilities, enabling them to move from “just observing” to "knowing, anticipating, and acting".

Beyond safety, the collaboration aims to deliver solutions that will strengthen operational efficiency and business intelligence at scale. Retailers can analyze footfall patterns; to optimize store layouts, public venues can manage visitor flow more efficiently, and enterprises can automate routine audits through capabilities such as Merlin. AI-driven video search and summarization surface key events in seconds, while generative AI transforms raw footage into clear context-rich insights that helps teams make faster and more accurate decisions.

"The collaboration between Qualcomm and CP Plus represents an important development in integrating advanced AI and edge-processing capabilities within India’s security sector," Abhishek Singh, director general of the National Informatics Centre, said.

"AI is redefining the future of security, moving video security from passive recording to intelligent, real-time decision support," Aditya Khemka, managing director of CP Plus, said.

"By combining Qualcomm’s Insight Platforms with CP PLUS’ deep industry footprint in India, we are enabling solutions that deliver real-time, actionable insights and elevate video security capabilities from traditional monitoring to intelligent, insight driven video management," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and eobotics at Qualcomm Technologies.

With the option to process video on-premises through edge AI, the solution keeps sensitive data on site, reducing exposure to external networks. This air-gapped architecture delivers resilience critical for India’s industrial and public safety environment.