‘Cornet’ Disguised As ‘Comet’? Perplexity’s Aravind Srinivas Says Fake App On iOS — iPhone Users Beware

For Apple iPhone users, there’s a warning by none other than Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas. There’s a fake app presently listed on the App Store pretending to be Comet — from the Perplexity stable — and iPhone users should steer clear from it.

In a post on X (previously Twitter), Srinivas alerted iPhone users, “The Comet app currently on iOS App Store is fake and spam and not from Perplexity. You will directly hear from us when Comet iOS is ready for pre-registering and downloading.”

Apparently, when searching for Comet browser on the App Store, a few listings show up. One is “Comet – Ai Agent Browser” and the other is “Cornet AI” (shown above). The latter is disguised like Comet and even claims to be powered by Perplexity. However, their authenticity is unknown.

Srinivas’ warning seeks to safeguard iPhone users from deceptive apps amid growing anticipation for Comet’s official iOS launch. He advised users to await Perplexity’s official announcement before downloading any app claiming to be Comet from the App Store.

Notably, Srinivas has positioned Comet as the “first real competition to Safari” on iPhones. Earlier this month, he shared that an iOS version of Comet is in development, building on the success of its Android counterpart. Since then, anticipation has been high among tech enthusiasts for a potential challenge to Apple’s Safari browser.

Despite Apple’s requirement that all iOS browsers use its WebKit engine, Srinivas believes Comet can differentiate itself with AI-driven features, offering smarter, more efficient browsing. According to Srinivas, Comet is a “dynamic copilot” that accelerates answers while maintaining transparent sourcing.

Comet has rapidly grown into a widely available public platform, offering a free tier and premium add-ons, boosting brand recognition but even attracting potential imitators. This commercial surge heightens risks: Fake apps can jeopardise user security, harm Perplexity’s reputation, and challenge Apple’s App Store oversight.