Contact Centre Agents, Consumers Prefer AI-Driven Solutions, Says Kore.ai Research

Customer service agents are prioritising advanced AI technology and automated tools over competitive salaries and a fair work environment, according to a research report. Similarly, consumers are increasingly embracing AI, valuing its precision and reliability, the report said.

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise conversational and generative artifical intelligence platform technology, released its 2024 Agent Experience and Customer Experience Benchmark Reports, which indicate the increased global acceptance of automation and self-service solutions.

The research sheds light on the impact of intelligent virtual assistants and contact centre AI solutions on customer interactions and agent job satisfaction.

An important factor in this shift is the IVAs' ability to offer around-the-clock assistance and transition between tasks without requiring repetitive information, enhancing consumer experience.

Key findings of the AX report include:

Tech Trumps Pay: Agents ranked three automated assistant functionalities—tools that help them better understand customer needs, reduce time spent on searches and minimise typing during call wrap-ups—higher than competitive salary and fair working conditions in terms of importance.

IVA Implementation Lagging: Almost three-fourth (72%) of agents desire IVAs, but contact centres are lagging in implementation, with 62% of agents reporting a lack of AI use cases. Outdated systems also hinder productivity, with 91% of agents reporting technology-related frustrations.

AI Education Boosts Satisfaction: Agents trained in AI report 92% job satisfaction and engagement levels compared to their non-trained counterparts (73%).

Benefits Of IVAs: Of the customer service agents, 71% viewed increased automated assistant usage for assessing and routing customer needs as beneficial for both consumers and agents.

Key findings of the CX report include:

Customers Prioritise Accuracy And Efficiency : Effectiveness and accuracy ranked more important than the ability to access a live agent. Additionally, 68% of customers believe that AI assistants’ ability to converse across channels is important in customer service interactions.

Rise Of IVAs Across Industries: Comfort with IVAs is growing across most sectors (travel, banking, retail, cable/telco/ISP), while healthcare sees direct human contact as crucial. Retail showed universal approval for AI-assisted customer service, especially in product search (75% respondents reported interest) and purchasing (74%).

24/7 Access Appeals To All: Over three-fourths (77%) of customers consider around-the-clock access to customer service as a draw for automation and IVAs. Other elements that enhance consumer acceptance include conversational voice and the assurance of secure communication for personal information, which enterprise-grade IVAs provide.

"Our latest research shows increased engagement and satisfaction with AI solutions among agents and consumers," said Kore.ai Chief Executive Officer Raj Koneru. "Adopting AI technologies in call centres not only enhances service quality for customers but also transforms agent roles by streamlining routine tasks and improving work conditions."