Confirmed: Apple iPhone 17 Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, UAE, Europe; Check Pre-Order, On-Sale Dates
During the launch event, Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
As expected from Apple, on Aug. 26, the tech major announced the date for its next “Apple event.” “Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9,” reads a post on the company's newsroom.
Which means that, as anticipated widely, the iPhone 17 series will launch on Sept. 9. During the event, Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It may also introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 along with the AirPods Pro 3.
Apple’s tagline for its launch event is “awe dropping” — a clever combination of “awe-inspiring” and “jaw-dropping.” The company also began sending out media invites for the event, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater located in Apple Park, Cupertino, California.
Here’s a look at the iPhone 17 launch time in India, US, UK, UAE, and other regions of the world.
iPhone 17 Launch Date And Time Around The Globe
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In India: 10:30 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In US: 10 a.m. PT; 1 p.m. ET, Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In UK: 6 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In UAE: 9 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In Central Europe: 7 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In Singapore: 1 a.m., Sept. 10.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In Australia: 3 a.m., Sept. 10.
iPhone 17 Pre-Orders, iOS 26 Release, And On-Sale Dates (Expected)
Sept. 12: iPhone 17 Pre-Orders Start
Generally, Apple starts pre-orders on the Friday of the iPhone launch event week, which means pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series might commence on Friday, Sept. 12.
Sept. 15: iOS 26 Release
Apple launched iOS 18 on Sept. 16 last year, exactly seven days after the keynote and four days prior to the availability of the iPhone 16 series. Therefore, iOS 26 might be introduced on Monday, Sept. 15.
Sept. 19: iPhone 17 On Sale
After pre-orders begin on a Friday, actual sales typically start the following Friday. According to this trend, the iPhone 17 is expected to be officially released for sale on Friday, Sept. 19.