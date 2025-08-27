Confirmed: Apple iPhone 17 Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, UAE, Europe; Check Pre-Order, On-Sale Dates

As expected from Apple, on Aug. 26, the tech major announced the date for its next “Apple event.” “Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9,” reads a post on the company's newsroom.

Which means that, as anticipated widely, the iPhone 17 series will launch on Sept. 9. During the event, Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It may also introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 along with the AirPods Pro 3.

Apple’s tagline for its launch event is “awe dropping” — a clever combination of “awe-inspiring” and “jaw-dropping.” The company also began sending out media invites for the event, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater located in Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

Here’s a look at the iPhone 17 launch time in India, US, UK, UAE, and other regions of the world.