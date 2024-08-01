Companies Are Driving Higher Revenue Growth With AI-Powered SRM Platforms: Research

Leading companies with higher revenue growth are three times more likely to use artificial intelligence-powered strategic response management platforms than novices, according to research sponsored by SRM company Responsive in collaboration with the Association of Proposal Management Professionals.

Organisations are driving greater revenue by investing in platform-level capabilities that extend beyond generative AI functionality for generating responses. Forty-five percent of leading companies that experienced year-over-year revenue growth, use SRM platforms with natively embedded AI.

The 2024 State of Strategic Response Management Report, based on a survey of sales, proposal, and IT executives and practitioners, including those from India, highlighted the contribution that bid and proposal teams make to topline revenue. Participants were categorised as leaders or novices based on win rates, revenue growth, or employee satisfaction. According to the report, more than 90% of survey respondents recognised proposal teams as central to revenue generation.

“Bid and proposal teams have always been key growth drivers. As they face even more pressure to contribute to revenue, they are rising to the challenge and, in doing so, raising their profile in their organisations,” said Rick Harris, chief executive officer of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals.

Additionally, 77% noted an increase in the volume of RFPs and other strategic responses over the past year. Nearly half of the respondents identified tighter buyer budgets, demands for more information to be delivered faster, and increased competitive pressure as key challenges.