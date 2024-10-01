Cognizant To Establish Tech Hub For Financial Organisations In GIFT City, Gujarat

Technology and professional services company Cognizant plans to establish a techfin centre in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, Gandhinagar. The new facility, expected to launch by February 2025, will serve as a hub for delivering advanced technology solutions for clients in the banking, financial services and insurance industries.

The centre will initially house 500 associates, with plans to scale to the number of employees over the next three years, Cognizant said in a media release.

The company has collaborations with various BFSI organisations, including North American financial institutions, European and Australian banks, insurers and life carriers, and property and casualty carriers. The centre in GIFT City will seek to help BFSI clients to accelerate digital transformation, enhance customer experiences and adhere to regulatory compliance.

“We are excited to bring our deep industry expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and innovative culture to GIFT City,” said Jatin Dalal, global chief financial officer, Cognizant. The new centre “will not only enhance our delivery capabilities across India, but also create significant opportunities for local talent, making a lasting and positive impact on the region,” Dalal added.