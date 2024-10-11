Cognizant Partners With Palo Alto Networks To Deliver AI-Led Cybersecurity Services

Technology company Cognizant and cybersecurity provider Palo Alto Networks have partnered to deliver artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity capabilities and services for enterprises. The partnership will leverage AI-powered security platforms to improve cybersecurity readiness for organisations in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences industries.

The agreement enables Cognizant to broaden its services across Palo Alto Networks’ Precision AI-powered Network Security Platform, Code-to-Cloud Platform and Security Operations Platform. Together, the companies aim to help enterprises consolidate security products across functions with the goal of reducing complexity and improve overall security through platformisation.

In addition, Cognizant seeks to advance its security solutions portfolio, allowing organisations to leverage centralised data for improved attack protection and faster issue resolution through AI-led solutions. Cognizant will also continue to leverage Palo Alto Networks’ technology as part of its internal security infrastructure.

"In the enterprise security space, AI presents an opportunity to augment human efforts and drive modernisation to keep pace with evolving threats, which are also increasingly AI-driven," said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. "The combined capabilities of Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks will help our clients avail themselves of cutting-edge security technology, advisory and implementation and managed services."

Cognizant will initially feature four managed platform offerings designed to mitigate cybersecurity risks, manage cyber events, foster cyber resilience and enhance regulatory compliance. These include:

SecureNXT Access : Improve zero trust network security with AI-powered protection through Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access.

SecureNXT Cloud : Accelerate secure, compliant multi-cloud and hybrid adoption and mitigate cloud hygiene risks, enabled by Prisma Cloud.

SecureNXT EDR/MDR : Digital workplace threat protection for hybrid enterprises, powered by Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR.

SecureNXT SOC: Vigilance and defence against cyber threats in real-time, enabled by Cortex XSIAM.

"With Palo Alto Networks Precision AI, we can unlock transformative outcomes in cybersecurity. And as the threat landscape evolves, platformisation will be a crucial enabler for AI to deliver more powerful, effective insights. Our partnership with Cognizant, including their adoption of XSIAM, enables us to deliver these enhanced security solutions to our joint customers," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and chief executive officer, Palo Alto Networks.