Cognizant Launches Global FinOps Centre Built With IBM Technology
The companies will jointly focus on mainframe modernisation, FinOps and AI governance.
Cognizant Technology Solution Corp. and IBM Corp. have announced a new FinOps Centre of Excellence, built on IBM's FinOps software and Cognizant's cloud and developer platforms. The global centre harnesses Cognizant's industry and technology expertise, combined with IBM solutions, to help enterprises address challenges, including escalating costs, around artificial intelligence readiness, cloud governance and architecture modernisation.
Cognizant also launched extensions of its Skygrade and Flowsource platforms that are designed to integrate with IBM Apptio, Turbonomic, watsonx.governance and watsonx Code Assistant for Z. The solutions bring together Cognizant's engineering capabilities with IBM's tools to help businesses transition to modern architectures and streamline cloud management operations.
"Modern businesses face significant challenges in manageing complexity, operational risks, and cost overhead due to the pervasive impact of technical debt and ageing applications," said Prasad Sankaran, executive vice president and global head, software and platform engineering, Cognizant. "Cognizant and IBM are committed to offering clients the ability to effectively realise cloud and AI-native solutions at enterprise scale."
The companies will jointly focus on the following areas:
Mainframe Modernisation: Modernising mainframe applications designed to increase agility and innovate faster through code modernisation leveraging watsonx Code Assistant for Z, and supporting adoption of a hybrid cloud strategy.
FinOps: Aiming to provide visibility and accountability over cloud costs, optimise usage, and implement real-time production adjustments to eliminate waste in multi-cloud environments.
AI Governance: Aiming to responsibly implement and drive AI governance for enterprises, leveraging watsonx.governance to make AI systems fair and transparent, with tools for AI quality and compliance capabilities integrated into development and operations processes.
"Optimising cloud, AI, and mainframe solutions are priorities for C-suite leaders the world over," said Stephen Smith, general manager, IBM Service Partner Ecosystem. "Exploiting automation and AI to reduce manual operations and accelerate productivity will help clients to realise more value from their hybrid cloud environments and reduce technology costs and the barriers to innovation."