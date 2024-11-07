Cognizant Launches Global FinOps Centre Built With IBM Technology

Cognizant Technology Solution Corp. and IBM Corp. have announced a new FinOps Centre of Excellence, built on IBM's FinOps software and Cognizant's cloud and developer platforms. The global centre harnesses Cognizant's industry and technology expertise, combined with IBM solutions, to help enterprises address challenges, including escalating costs, around artificial intelligence readiness, cloud governance and architecture modernisation.

Cognizant also launched extensions of its Skygrade and Flowsource platforms that are designed to integrate with IBM Apptio, Turbonomic, watsonx.governance and watsonx Code Assistant for Z. The solutions bring together Cognizant's engineering capabilities with IBM's tools to help businesses transition to modern architectures and streamline cloud management operations.

"Modern businesses face significant challenges in manageing complexity, operational risks, and cost overhead due to the pervasive impact of technical debt and ageing applications," said Prasad Sankaran, executive vice president and global head, software and platform engineering, Cognizant. "Cognizant and IBM are committed to offering clients the ability to effectively realise cloud and AI-native solutions at enterprise scale."