Cognizant Launches Generative AI-Enabled Software Engineering Platform For Enterprises

Cognizant has launched a generative artificial intelligence-enabled software engineering platform, Flowsource, for enterprises.

The platform integrates different stages of the software development lifecycle and incorporates digital assets and tools to help cross-functional engineering teams deliver code faster and with increased control and transparency.

Emerging technologies, competition and evolving customer demands are requiring organisations to achieve a pace of change that is often unattainable due to the complexity of their technology estates, the fractured use of modern engineering processes, and legacy debt and costs.

"In the Gen AI era, the pursuit of innovation is creating a hotbed of opportunity for organisations to work faster, but working faster must be sustainable, and 'more speed' shouldn't mean 'more problems,'" said Prasad Sankaran, executive vice president of Cognizant's software and platform engineering.

"Cognizant Flowsource addresses this growing need and helps organisations improve throughput, quality and consistency across development. The result is a better time to market for new and innovative products and services, as well as improvements in scale," Sankaran added.

Flowsource will provide a unified engineering platform connecting the work of software delivery stakeholders and developers, according to Cognizant. Generative AI-enabled tooling and process orchestration will allow teams to work faster in a measurable and quantifiable manner. For example, teams can self-service with templates to provision code and environments, automate testing and documentation, leverage enterprise knowledge bases to drive code and component reuse, and speed coding processes with trained copilots.

"Cognizant Flowsource goes beyond productivity increases to ensure high-quality code output through embedded, well-architected practices and multiple levels of quality checks," said Mukesh Dialani, IDC Research vice president, digital engineering and operational technology services.

Flowsource enables business and engineering stakeholders to gain more transparency into the organisation's software engineering ecosystem. It also works as an extendable platform that allows enterprises to add third-party plugins to further accelerate work processes, Cognizant said.