Cognizant Launches Advanced AI Lab Focused On Accelerating Research, Innovation

Technology company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has launched an advanced artificial intelligence lab focused on research, innovation and production of AI systems through the development of intellectual property and AI-enablement technologies.

The lab will be staffed by a team of researchers and developers, and collaborate with research institutions, customers and startups. Cognizant said the lab already has 75 issued and pending patents.

The launch comes at a time when enterprises are rapidly working to understand the impact of AI and meet expectations around its potential. Recent research has shown that 66% of executives are ambivalent or dissatisfied with their company's progress on AI and generative AI, and 85% plan to increase spending on AI and gen AI in 2024.

"As AI rapidly evolves into mainstream use, Cognizant is continually pushing boundaries through strategic partnerships, training programmes and platform investments to be an AI-first company," said Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S. "With the launch of Cognizant's Advanced AI Lab, we're progressing this effort by investing in state-of-the-art core AI research."

The lab's researchers and developers will use the Cognizant Neuro AI platform to orchestrate large language models into decision-making AI systems, the company said. These customised AI applications aim to support higher value outcomes, from board-level business decisions to enterprise operations such as financial, sales, product and IT support, to employee productivity.

According to Cognizant, the lab will focus on the following areas: