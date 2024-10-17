Cognizant Introduces Cybersecurity Platform For Challenges Of The AI Era

Cognizant has introduced Neuro Cybersecurity, a platform that helps integrate and orchestrate point cybersecurity solutions to make enterprises more resilient against cyberattacks of the artificial intelligence age. The platform will offer AI-enabled enterprise security for enhanced cyber resilience and risk management.

Sophisticated threat actors, hybrid workforces and the complexity of managing multiple security tools all weigh on an enterprise's ability to manage cybersecurity risks. Traditional siloed technology and operations often lack the ability to deliver the insights that enable rapid decisions to preserve security and protect enterprise networks and data.

A new addition to Cognizant's Neuro suite of platforms, Neuro Cybersecurity addresses these challenges by providing an AI-enabled, user-friendly interface designed to enhance real-time decision-making across the enterprise.