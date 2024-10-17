Cognizant Introduces Cybersecurity Platform For Challenges Of The AI Era
The platform will offer AI-enabled enterprise security for enhanced cyber resilience and risk management.
Cognizant has introduced Neuro Cybersecurity, a platform that helps integrate and orchestrate point cybersecurity solutions to make enterprises more resilient against cyberattacks of the artificial intelligence age. The platform will offer AI-enabled enterprise security for enhanced cyber resilience and risk management.
Sophisticated threat actors, hybrid workforces and the complexity of managing multiple security tools all weigh on an enterprise's ability to manage cybersecurity risks. Traditional siloed technology and operations often lack the ability to deliver the insights that enable rapid decisions to preserve security and protect enterprise networks and data.
A new addition to Cognizant's Neuro suite of platforms, Neuro Cybersecurity addresses these challenges by providing an AI-enabled, user-friendly interface designed to enhance real-time decision-making across the enterprise.
According to Cognizant, key capabilities of the platform include:
Aggregation Of Point Solution Results: Aims to provide compounded cybersecurity query outputs, reducing interpretation complexity and enabling faster risk mitigation actions.
Unified Security Management: Integrates multiple security system outputs into a single platform to harmonise and integrate data from various sources and provide a holistic view of security threats, vulnerabilities and risk information.
Enhanced Threat Detection And Response: Advanced threat intelligence, vulnerability management and incident response features with the goal of helping IT teams detect and better mitigate threats.
Intuitive Interface: Unified, user-friendly interface that aims to adapt to the needs of different users, allowing for easy interaction with the platform and quick access to relevant information.
Scalability And Flexibility: Designed to grow and adapt alongside an organisation, accommodating increasing data volumes, evolving security needs and changing compliance requirements.
"As cybersecurity challenges become increasingly sophisticated and threats more acute, enterprises must adapt continually to remain a step ahead of threat actors," said Annadurai Elango, executive vice president and global head, Core Technologies and Insights, Cognizant. "CISOs are facing more risks than ever, and need a tool that can help reduce risk exposure, orchestrate across their security stack, and support comprehensive security coverage at enterprise scale. Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity is designed with these goals in mind."