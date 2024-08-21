Cognizant India CMD Rajesh Nambiar Exits, Rajesh Varrier To Take The Helm
Varrier's responsibilities will include operations, delivery excellence, workforce planning, expansion in India and other key responsibilities.
Cognizant appointed Rajesh Varrier as the global head of operations and chairperson and managing director, India, as Rajesh Nambiar leaves the company to become the president of Nasscom, according to a release on Wednesday.
Varrier's appointment is effective on Sept. 2. He will assume the role of CMD on Oct. 1, 2024. He will be an executive vice president of Cognizant, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S. Varrier will be based in Bengaluru, the release said.
"Rajesh Varrier is a respected, experienced executive whose operational rigor and entrepreneurial spirit aligns well with Cognizant," Ravi Kumar said. "As we drive further operational excellence, efficiency and a sharp focus on execution into our business model, this role is a natural orchestration point for our India-based operations."
As the global head of operations and the India CMD, Varrier's responsibilities will include operations, delivery excellence, workforce planning, expansion in India and other key responsibilities. He will provide regional leadership for Cognizant's India-based employees, with a strong emphasis on driving company transformation programmes, and representing the company as it executes its growth plan across India, according to the release.
"I'm thrilled to help accelerate the company's growth journey as the leader of these critical business areas and look forward to working with the amazing team the company has in place in India and globally," Varrier said.
Prior to joining Cognizant, Varrier served as the global head of Infosys' digital and Microsoft businesses. He also previously served as senior vice president of digital experience for the Microsoft business at Infosys, it said.
Before joining Infosys, Varrier was the CIO and digital officer for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and founder of the analytics firm Active Cubes. He holds both an undergraduate degree in physics and a postgraduate degree in computer engineering from the University of Mumbai.