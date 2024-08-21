Cognizant India CMD Rajesh Nambiar Exits, Rajesh Varrier To Take The Helm

Cognizant appointed Rajesh Varrier as the global head of operations and chairperson and managing director, India, as Rajesh Nambiar leaves the company to become the president of Nasscom, according to a release on Wednesday.

Varrier's appointment is effective on Sept. 2. He will assume the role of CMD on Oct. 1, 2024. He will be an executive vice president of Cognizant, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S. Varrier will be based in Bengaluru, the release said.

"Rajesh Varrier is a respected, experienced executive whose operational rigor and entrepreneurial spirit aligns well with Cognizant," Ravi Kumar said. "As we drive further operational excellence, efficiency and a sharp focus on execution into our business model, this role is a natural orchestration point for our India-based operations."